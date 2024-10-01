BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WHERE ARE THE MEN❓ ☈ MATT TREWHELLA
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
7 months ago

SHARE this video using our RUMBLE link!

https://rumble.com/v24r04c-where-are-the-men.html?mref=hqg49&mc=9mi8j

Listen to Pastor Matt's Sermon -

Where Are The Men? A Tumult & A Study Acts 17:1-15

https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermon/91322046253401


Manhood is a virtue lost in America today. All of the culture, including American Christianity, has suppressed and ridiculed manhood. Many forget what manhood actually means. To be a man means to fulfill the God created order intended for man, to follow Christ and represent his image. Manhood is not about appearance, material possessions, or puffed up chests. It is about character. We lack men of character today, those willing to stand in the gap, interpose for the helpless. Just look at how many put on the mask and got the jab. That compliance alone shows you the dirth of manhood in America.


https://defytyrants.com/


Source: https://rumble.com/v24r04c-where-are-the-men.html


Matt Trewhella is pastor of Mercy Seat Christian Church (founded in 1988) in the Milwaukee, WI area and founder of Missionaries to the Preborn.


Through his research and teaching on the biblical duties of the lower magistrate, Pastor Matt Trewhella came across the Magdeburg Confession, an important historical work that became the first in the history of mankind to set forth in a doctrinal format what only later came to be known as the Lesser Magistrate Doctrine.


Pastor Trewhella and his wife Clara live in the Milwaukee, WI area. They have eleven children.


You can read Pastor Trewhella’s testimony here.


http://howjesuschangedmylife.com/


Coach Dave's URLs: WHERE ARE THE MEN? | 10-1-2024


https://coachdavelive.tv/w/xqZRFg3De4vkEqvo4vswQw


Show #2251 Show Notes:


Why Me Lord - Kris Kristopherson https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tA7E7pbUws&list=PL3IoJQHsJ5vhyRlW4FW9XkE5z7k5RMnra&index=1


Where are the men? https://rumble.com/v24r04c-where-are-the-men.html


Matthew 11: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=matt 11&version=KJV


John Kerry video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BY_i0WDXxvc&t=5s


Greg Locke (1:37:00 mark): https://globalvisionbc.com/media/cmggz37/the-blessings-of-endurance


Hillary's New Speech Code: https://www.wsj.com/opinion/hillary-clinton-disinformation-crime-russia-msnbc-rachel-maddow-8b1b836f

