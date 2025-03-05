The Forgotten Boston Massacre Speech They Wanted to Silence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 1771, James Lovell stood before a massive crowd in Boston to deliver a speech commemorating the first anniversary of the Boston Massacre on March 5, 1770. His oration left no room for compromise: warning against standing armies, defending the people’s right to bear arms, declaring freedom as a birthright, and rejecting Parliament’s authority over the colonies entirely. This episode explores James Lovell’s powerful speech, its aftermath, and a background story about Paul Revere’s role in the commemoration of the Boston Massacre.
Path to Liberty: March 5, 2025