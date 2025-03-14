Rapture Type # 23 out of 40, Yahucanon On The Island Of Patmos

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yahucanon on the Island of Patmos where he sees the future rapture take place, is a type of the bride or church of Yahusha, who has been put in the death camps by the government, where the rapture takes place from. This is a like type of Daniel in the lions den, and Rehab the harlot living among the military on the wall, when the city of man falls, and yet she is saved.