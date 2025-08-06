BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Brian Ruhe Returns to YouTube with a Splash!
28 views • 1 month ago

My YouTube channel is BACK!


After being taken down six years ago, my channel has been miraculously reinstated! On a whim, I submitted an appeal, and within three hours, it was back online—UNBELIEVABLE!




To celebrate this milestone, I returned to one of my favorite places — Deep Cove, BC — and literally dove back in.




This moment means a lot to me, and I’m thrilled to reconnect with you here again. Expect new videos, deep conversations, and the same spirit of truth-seeking that got me started in the first place.




Thank you for your support. Let’s make this new chapter count!


🌊 Dive in and subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMaqKCxVcxOLz2zYtomLkGA


📍 Filmed at the beach in beautiful Deep Cove, British Columbia.




I never thought I’d return from BitChute, but this opens up new possibilities for reaching a wider audience. This channel still has 2,500+ subscribers and a huge archive of 400+ videos.




📡 Join the Conversation


Be part of our discussions on alien contact and spiritual evolution. Join our Meetup group:


🔗 https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-...




🎥 Explore More Content


I encourage you to mirror and share this content for educational and archival purposes.




🔹 Brian's BitChute channel (3,500+ videos): https://old.bitchute.com/brianruhe/


🔹 Playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt...


🔹 Brighteon videos & MP3s: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/br...




🙏 Support This Work


Your donations help keep this research alive:


💵 http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/


₿ Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe




📚 More from Brian Ruhe


🌐 Website: http://www.brianruhe.ca


📘 My books: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe


📸 Instagram: / brianaruhe


🐦 Twitter: / brianruhe


📘 Facebook: / brian.ruhe.353


🛸 University Galacticus: https://universitygalacticus.org/

youtubebrian ruheyoutube channel
