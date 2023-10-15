The Lone Zebra | Episode 003 | Tapestry of Life

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Losing a loved one is devastating and the stress can be overwhelming both emotionally and physically. I share what I’ve learned after my experience of losing my son to suicide in 2011.
The impact on the friends and family left behind can be more than you think. I want to share my pain so anyone who might think of suicide will stop and think of loved ones. Your pain is real but only temporary. Ending a life is permanent, there are no “do overs”. It really is GAME OVER. Call someone you can talk to, anyone or call a suicide hotline before you make that last move.