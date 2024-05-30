Upcoming Judgments Understandingand Prep Pt1: 3 Days of Darkness Intro

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join our Messianic Hebrew Apostle Mother, Apostle Dr. Garnett as she opens this extemely urgent and what she considers her most important Noah prophet mantle prime rib end-time message to this wicked generation regarding "understanding and prep" of impending, inbound Judgments about to manifest in Babylon US VERY SOON! Hear our end-time Apostle Mother's teaching, explanation and decrees which are about to manifest: life-changing forever! Come and dine at this Prime Rib messianic, hebrew table of YAH & YESHUA, one mo again as our End-Time Commander, Apostle Dr. Garnett begins serves up this Prime Rib plate for your preservation! Sounding A Great Shofar Trumpet of THE HOLY ONE OF ISRAEL~!! HE THAT HATH AN EAR LET HIM HEAR! HEAR YE HER! HE WHO RECEIVES A PROPHET RECEIVES A REWARD! Sit and dine and find out WHAT THIS VITAL REWARD SHALL BE?!!!
