💥🇮🇱 Who would've thought that bombing a city to ruins would create so many firing positions.

Do they read about Stalingrad in the IDF?

Al-Qassam compilation of attacks against IDF armor and personnel.

adding:

The remaining civilians in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip are living in catastrophic conditions: without clothing, communication, water, food, and under nearly constant airstrikes from Israel, reported a doctor who was evacuated to Russia from Gaza.

RIA Novosti