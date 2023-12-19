Gaza - Al-Qassam Compilation of Attacks Against IDF Armor and Personnel

💥🇮🇱 Who would've thought that bombing a city to ruins would create so many firing positions.
Do they read about Stalingrad in the IDF?
Al-Qassam compilation of attacks against IDF armor and personnel.
adding:
The remaining civilians in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip are living in catastrophic conditions: without clothing, communication, water, food, and under nearly constant airstrikes from Israel, reported a doctor who was evacuated to Russia from Gaza.
RIA Novosti
