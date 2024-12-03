Hungary coach Szalai 'doing well' after collapse (17 November 2024)

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cx2l4zepddeo

Hungary coach Adam Szalai says he is "doing well" after collapsing during his side's Nations League match against Netherlands on Saturday.

The match in Amsterdam was halted for 13 minutes when the 36-year-old was taken ill in the seventh minute.

A makeshift medical tent was erected to treat Szalai on the bench before he was rushed to hospital, leaving captain and Liverpool midfielder midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai in tears on the pitch.

"Thanks for the lots of messages, I'm doing well," Szalai wrote on Facebook.

Hungary's Football Association said the country's former international striker was "stable and conscious" on Friday night.

Szalai, who won 86 caps before retiring from playing in 2023, was carried from the bench on a stretcher at the Johan Cruyff Arena before the match resumed.

When play did restart, the Netherlands were awarded a penalty after a video assistant referee (VAR) review.

Ajax striker Wout Weghorst converted the 21st-minute spot-kick and celebrated by sliding on his knees towards the corner flag as the hosts opened the scoring in a 4-0 victory.

The former Burnley and Manchester United forward was criticised for his celebration, but said later: "I never thought for a moment that this could come across as unpleasant.

"In retrospect, you think, 'would it have been more respectful to cheer less exuberantly?' Let it be clear that his life is more important than my goal. I hope I don't have to explain that to anyone.

"Taking a penalty is normally exciting but I think this was one of my most difficult penalties ever. When you score it, there is pure relief and release. That's why I didn't realise how I was cheering."

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk added: "I didn't think the celebration was exaggerated at all. Hungary made the choice to continue playing. Then you get on with playing the match."

The Dutch qualified for the Nations League quarter-finals with the success.

