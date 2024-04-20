MEDICAL EMERGENCY: Boeing 777 pilot incapacitated over the Atlantic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
15 MAR 2024. British Airways B777 performing flight from New York to London was cruising at FL400 over the Atlantic when the flight crew declared medical emergency reporting one of the pilots had become incapacitated and was unable to perform their duties.
https://www.aerotime.aero/articles/british-airways-pilot-incapacitation-st-johns
SOURCE
Edited version of:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42-h0REQ8WQ
Mirrored - frankploegman
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/