The Storm!
Harald Scharnhorst Videos
3 followers
1
67 views • 5 months ago

March 2025 was a very wet month in Portugal. It was also very stormy. The saturated ground prepared the area for downed trees and utility poles and lines and car and roof damage with the coming of a tropical storm. It made a mess with destruction widespread. 100 mile-per-hour winds leave a trail of destruction.

Here we can see the result and the cleanup required. Enjoy our video....

Keywords
weatherstormsculture and lifedamage to infrastructure
