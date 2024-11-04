BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mike Adams Sermon 098 - Proverbs Ch 12 - God gave ANIMALS consciousness too, and how you treat them determines how the Lord treats you
Abundance Church
Abundance Church
464 views • 7 months ago

To learn more, visit: https://abundance.church/



- Introduction and Church Announcements (0:03)

- Financial Resources and Food Donations (1:22)

- Consciousness in Animals (4:49)

- Examples of Animal Consciousness (7:54)

- Moral Standards and Human Devolution (11:47)

- Proverbs 12:1-10 Analysis (18:30)

- Animal Communication and Social Interactions (34:24)

- Personal Anecdote and Ethical Considerations (41:37)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (56:30)



For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


Keywords
mike adamshrrspecial reportemergency foodfree willsermonanimal rightsanimal communicationbrighteon broadcast newsdonation buttonfinancial resourcesconsciousness of animalsanimal moralityproblem-solving intelligenceanimal emotionsanimal social behavioranimal consciousnessanimal treatmentanimal compassionanimal language
