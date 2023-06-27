Anatomy of the Church and State Episode 13 Part 2: Romans 13 With Pastor Chris LeDuc

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In part 2 of this special 2 part episode, Pastor Chris LeDuc takes us on a subterranean dive on ROMANS 13, the most debated chapter in the Bible when it comes to civil government. Break out your notebooks, there is a TON to unpack here so enjoy the show!
Pastor Chris LeDuc is a graduate of Masters Seminary in Los Angeles. He served in a church planting and revitalization ministry for Grace Community Church for 3 years and over the last 5 years has been the teaching elder and pastor for Cannon Beach Bible Church in Cannon Beach Oregon. He is also a small business owner in the healthcare industry and is putting together a book based on some very in depth sermons he’s preached on God and government
