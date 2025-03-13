Zelensky’s Ceasefire ‘Offer’: A Mafia Shakedown Disguised as Diplomacy

So let’s break this down:

• Ukraine refuses to give up an inch of land.

• The U.S. wants a ceasefire ‘enforced through strength’—translation: threats.

• If Russia refuses, America will ‘punish’ it while pumping Ukraine full of weapons.

• Ukraine openly admits it doesn’t trust Russia but demands concessions anyway.

• No elections, no democracy, just war preparation under martial law. Dictatorship.

And this is supposed to be an “offer”? Not even Don Corleone would make a deal this absurd. But this is Don, the hack, underwriting this suicidal deal.

But here’s the real kicker, this isn’t a ceasefire. It’s a con job. A glorified shakedown from a wannabe Don… as in Donald Trump. The same man who ran on America First but is now playing Israel First, Ukraine Second, and America Last.

This 30-day pause isn’t about diplomacy. It’s about buying time to rearm Ukraine. Washington has already announced it will resume full intelligence sharing and flood Kiev with weapons under the farcical “minerals deal.” The same empire that funded Ukrainian Nazis and sacrificed Ukraine like a pawn now pretends to broker peace? Please.

Meanwhile, Russia just became the 4th largest economy on Earth, in the middle of 70,000+ sanctions. So go ahead, sanction more, we dare you. Your economic war has backfired spectacularly. Russia is booming while the West sinks into recession and debt.

Acta non verba, Donnie. Russia doesn’t need words, it has battlefield reality on its side. If you think Moscow will accept a rigged “ceasefire” just to let Ukraine rearm, you’re in for another humiliating geopolitical lesson. The Eurasian superpower is here to stay, and it’s your empire that’s crumbling.

Prepare for more humiliation.

- Gerry Nolan

