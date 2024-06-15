BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Milabs, Mind Control & Occult Programming - Olivia James Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
72 views • 11 months ago

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/06/14/milabs-and-mind-control/

Olivia was born into the programs by a family of drug traffickers. Olivia was trauma trained in programs like MK ultra where her mind was split to create alters used for missions on earth and in space. She was used for espionage, occult, beta, and corporate programs. Olivia’s main focus is finding her memories, using them to heal her alters, and hoping that her memories can assist others.


Olivia James, who has undergone MK Ultra Mind Control Programming talks about her experiences in various Mind Control and Occult Programs. She was born into a family of drug traffickers. Her father was formerly in the U.S. Army in an intelligence related capacity. Her father made a deal whereby he would avoid prison if he offered up his daughter Olivia to be used and exploited in Mind Control Programs. Olivia has been taken off world to Mars.

Keywords
mind controldjinnhypnosismediumshipsecret knowledgemediummilabmilitary abductionsoccult groupsfarmiliar spiritolivia james
