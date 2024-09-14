West ‘terrified of any dissenting voice’ - RT Deputy Editor-in-Chief The new US sanctions against RT are further proof that Washington does not want people to hear views that diverge from the mainstream narrative, RT Deputy Editor-in-Chief Anna Belkina has said.

Adding, If you didn't watch yet, the Hilarious RT video, today:

RT's hilarious response mocking DC's projection starring RT Chief Simonyan playing the stereotypical Hollywood Russian villain, with a special cameo by Putin (04:15) 🍿

https://www.brighteon.com/e5c6d88d-f001-4aff-9c45-8da6ffe6301f














