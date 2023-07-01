BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Affirmative Action: Should you Legally be Allowed to Discriminate? YES, but ...
60 views • 07/01/2023

In both the case of affirmative action in college admissions, as well as coercing labor and speech from those unwilling, SCOTUS decided on the side of freedom and personal liberty and against state authoritarianism and mandates. The scary thing is that three justices, who supposedly have knowledge of the US Constitution, fight against it in what was clearly ideology combating and winning over logic and reasoning. #scotus #clarencethomas #affirmativeaction #discrimination MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

free speechracismdiscriminationconstitutionscotussupreme courtfirst amendmentclarence thomasus politicsaffirmative actionharvard universityleftismwolkketanji brown jacksonaffirmative action north carolinaaffirmative action rulingantiwhite discriminationanti-asian discriminationasian doctorblack doctoraffirmative action victims
