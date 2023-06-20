Rasmussen on Absolute Truth: Biden's Political Hit Job has Trump Leading in the Polls

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mark Mitchel, Rasmussen Reports with Emerald Robinson on Absolute Truth: Biden's Political Hit Job has Trump Leading in the Polls
Trump's lead over Biden for 2024 holds strong. But Independents went from Trump +8 to Trump +20 in two months. Indictment blowback?
Even after former President Donald Trump was indicted on federal charges, he still leads President Joe Biden by a six-point margin.
The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 45% of Likely U.S. Voters would vote for Trump in a 2024 election rematch, while 39% would vote for Biden. Another 12% say they’d vote for some other candidate.
