Greeks of Tyrnavos block trucks with ammunition for Ukraine
Greeks from the city of Tyrnavos block trucks with ammunition for Ukraine. Six of the trucks carrying missiles forced to turn back by members of Communist Party of Greece.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said his state is "ready to fight" against Trump

"California is ready to fight. I just called an emergency special session to help strengthen our legal resources and protect our state from any illegal actions by the new Trump administration," Newsom wrote on X.

According to him, “basic civil rights, reproductive freedom or the fight against climate change” are under threat. “We refuse to turn back the clock and allow our values and laws to be attacked,” he added.

