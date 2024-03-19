Battling Darkness: A Priest's Preparation 🙏

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 Vincent Lampert, an American Catholic priest knows the importance of meticulous preparation before facing the forces of darkness. 🕊️
💒 Before each encounter, he immerses himself in the sacraments, celebrating Mass and seeking the cleansing grace of confession.
🛐 Guided by prayer and discernment, he carefully selects the sacred space where the spiritual battle will unfold.
Tonight's battleground? An abandoned house on a dead-end street, shrouded in the ominous cloak of a thunderstorm. ⛈️
But fear not, for it is within the hallowed walls of faith that evil shall be vanquished! ⛪️🔥
Remember, it is not the demon who dictates the battlefield; it is the Church who determines where victory will be won.
🌟 With chosen companions by his side, Father Vincent Lampert stand ready to confront the darkness and restore light. 🤝✨