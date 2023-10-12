Israel Gaza War Neo Cons push for war and tell more LIES than truths DECEIVERS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CSPANhttps://www.c-span.org/video/?531051-1/house-lawmakers-israel-hamas-war&fbclid=IwAR1Gd80CBiluhzA5GXsc5VebEDKXJ_dpTu8AIvjHkHyh9ucM5InPiKIWsqQ
House Lawmakers on Israel-Hamas War
House Foreign Affairs Chair Mike McCaul (R-TX) spoke to reporters following a closed-door briefing from national security officials on the Israel-Hamas war. “We know that Egypt had warned Israelis 3 days prior that an event like this could happen,” said McCaul about the attack by Hamas, adding “we know that this has been planned ... as long as a year ago.” GOP Reps. Max Miller (OH) and David Kustoff (TN) also spoke with reporters