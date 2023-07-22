Safety Wars 7-22-2023 Interview with Gavin Coyle

Safety Wars 7-22-2023





Today we present an interview of Gavin Coyle, author of Workplace Safety on a Budget; How to stop and prevent accidents and injuries without sacrificing the bottom line. This was a fascinating discussion.

www.gavin-coyle.com





The book is available on amazon and other online suppliers.





For all of your consulting and training needs give us a call at 845-269-5772 or drop us an email at [email protected]





WE NOW HAVE A LIVE SHOW MOST WEEKDAYS AT 8 TO 9 PM EST ON SAFETYFM.COM and on many video platforms as Safety Wars. We are on YouTube, Facebook Live, Twitch, Brighteon, Gab, Rumble, Twitter, and LinkedIn.





WE ARE AVAILABLE ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM AS SAFETY WARS.









#Jimpoesl #safetywars#safetyfm #jayallen #HOP #gavincoyle