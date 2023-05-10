Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for May 10, 2023

Quo Vadis





Dear children, bend your knees in prayer.





The enemies will unite to persecute and silence the defenders of truth.





The brave soldiers in cassocks will drink the bitter chalice of suffering and the pain will be great for the just.





I am your Sorrowful Mother and I have come from Heaven to tell you:





Do not retreat!





Onward in the defence of the truth!





Heaven is with you.





When you feel the weight of trials, call you for Jesus and in Him you will find strength.





I have come from Heaven to call you to conversion.





What you have to do, do not leave ye for tomorrow.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





The following message was given by Our Lady to Pedro Regis on December 16th, 2021:





Dear children, do not allow the devil to steal your peace and to keep you from the path that I have pointed out to you.





Bend your knees in prayer.





You are heading for a painful future.





A great war is coming, and only those who love the truth will remain firm in the faith.





Brave soldiers in cassocks will fight for the one, true Church of my Jesus, and the pain will be great for those devoted to me.





I suffer because of what is coming for you.





Seek strength in sincere prayer, in Confession, and in the Eucharist.





Those who listen to my appeals will experience great victory.





Onward without fear!





I love you and will always be with you!





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once again.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





