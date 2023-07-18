Russia Accused the US & Britain of Attacking the Crimean Bridge┃Retribution will be Fast & Powerful

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This is a real act of desperation. It was with these words that analysts described the recent attack on the Crimean Bridge. Given the complete failure on the battlefield, the Ukrainian authorities and their Western curators do not give up trying to annoy Russia. As it turned out, Kiev's statement that the attacks on the Crimean Bridge were carried out by the Navy and the Security Service of Ukraine was not confirmed.
*********************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN