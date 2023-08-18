Revival Behind Bars At The Adair County Jail-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-AUGUST 18 2023

We planted the seeds back in September and October of 2022 when we sent one King James Bible for every inmate at the Adair County Regional Jail in Stilwell, Oklahoma. 110 Bibles in all. Those cases of Bibles were prayed over, handed out on demand, and brought the glorious light of God's work to a very dark place. Today you will hear from two people who minister there about the revival that's currently underway behind bars at the Adair Jail. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we are visiting with Chaplain Steve Harrington and Jennifer Ballard who work and minister at the Adair County Jail in Oklahoma. Jennifer had written to us saying "This jail had strongholds over it with a thick, dark spiritual atmosphere. We began purchasing bibles one by one, but the demand outweighed our funding. Being able to put the word of God in each and every hand of the inmates was nothing short of a miracle! When the word of God was placed in their lives, it spread rapidly like a wildfire! Life began to reform, chains began to break, strongholds were broken, and Heaven has touched down!" Today we welcome them to the Podcast to hear about the amazing revival that's breaking out in their jail, and perhaps soon to many other prisons and detention centers as well.

