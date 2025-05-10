Russian President Putin & Palestinian Authority Leader Abbas meet in Kremlin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian President Putin and Palestinian Authority Leader Abbas meet in Kremlin
▪️Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed gratitude to Russia for its consistent support for the Palestinian people
▪️He also thanked Russia for sending 30,000 tons of wheat to Palestine, which will be sent to the besieged Gaza Strip
▪️Abbas stressed that Palestine cannot accept the displacement of Gaza's population and rejects the US presence in the region