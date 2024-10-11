Media's Manipulation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CRINGE ALERTS: Enemies Of The People
* Just weeks after CBS News moderators muted J.D. Vance’s mic at the VP debate, the network was caught airing a deceptively dirty edit of Kamala Harris’ interview on “60 Minutes”.
* In the clip they promoted, s/he couldn’t articulate her policy; but in the final cut, her answer was coherent.
* Team Trump is demanding CBS release the raw interview.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (10 October 2024)