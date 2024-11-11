Adham Al-Masry is martyred in 'Aqqaba, Tubas ‏

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This morning, the occupation forces stormed the town of Aqaba in Tubas and surrounded the house of the Al-Masry family and clashed with the young man, Adham Al-Masry, until he ran out of ammunition. He then tried to escape from the house, but the occupation soldiers surprised him and killed him immediately. They arrested his brother, Amir, and then released him later that day.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 09/11/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://FreePalestine.Video