ABOMINATION of DESOLATION Series Part 3, NUCLEAR MISSILES and the PALM TREE

In this video I prove beyond the shadow of a doubt that nuclear missiles do exist and that they would definitely be you shortly on planet Earth. This is written in the biblical book of Joel Anna's being shown from the other prophets in the Bible. I am proving you what the abomination of desolation is. And how the weapons of mass destruction will be used to usher in the great tribulation in the last days