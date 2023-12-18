BOOK OF REVELATION SERIES #14

And so the Great Tribulation begins in Revelation, chapter 8. For 3.5 years millions of God's people have been brutalized, hunted, persecuted, and martyred. And God does not contain His wrath any longer. He hurls His vengeance upon the people of earth with natural judgements first, and then allows the demonic plagues.
Transcripts on www.TheREDWords.website/LISTEN page, click TRANSCRIPTS button.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.