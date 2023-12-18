BOOK OF REVELATION SERIES #14

And so the Great Tribulation begins in Revelation, chapter 8. For 3.5 years millions of God's people have been brutalized, hunted, persecuted, and martyred. And God does not contain His wrath any longer. He hurls His vengeance upon the people of earth with natural judgements first, and then allows the demonic plagues.

Transcripts on www.TheREDWords.website/LISTEN page, click TRANSCRIPTS button.