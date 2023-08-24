BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
If God is Good, Why is There Suffering? | Apologetics Video Shorts
Chance of Wonder
Chance of Wonder
75 views • 08/24/2023

If God is good...Why is there suffering in the world? Short answer: We're not perfect, so it's impossible for us to live in a perfect world. Our sin causes others to suffer, and God Himself subjected creation to decay because of sin. Check out the video to learn more!


* Grab our newest apologetics book for kids ages 3-8, "Where Did the Universe Come From?" https://ChanceOfWonder.com/u 

* FAQ: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-feature/ 

* Parent Notes Preview: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-parent-notes/ 


Apologetics with a Chance of Wonder...because your kids have legit questions, https://ChanceOfWonder.com 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chanceofwonder/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/chanceofwonder/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/chanceofwonder

trusting godgod is goodbible wisdomchristian sufferingwhy is there sufferinggods goodnessis god goodquestioning sufferinghard to trust godpurpose of sufferingfaith in gods goodness in sufferingwhy is there canceris god good all the timehow do i trust god
