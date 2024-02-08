Karen Kingston with Dr. Joseph Sansone (February 7, 2024)

Karen Kingston discusses the Texas lawsuit against Pfizer, the Brook Jackson Case, Nanotechnology, Plasmid DNA, turbo cancers and more.





Karen explains why the lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, shatters the myth that Pfizer has immunity, and how this could lead to future criminal prosecutions. She gives her take on the Brook Jackson case.





As the conversation progresses, Karen Kingston, also explains how the spike proteins allow the nanoparticles to get into the cells and deliver various payloads. Plasmid DNA contamination, turbo cancers, myocarditis, VAIDS, and other issues are discussed.





Karen Kingston is a Biotech Analyst and Med-legal Advisor with the expertise and evidence required to provide citizens with the evidence and words to understand and articulate the COVDI-19 crimes committed against them under the guise of public health safety and national security. Unlike other legal and medical experts, Kingston understands the EUA and ‘vaccine’ med-legal landscape, its loop holes, and where Pfizer forfeited their alleged iron-clad immunity so that the Big pharma giant can be criminally prosecuted and convicted. Karen was one of the first to blow the whistle on the nanotechnology in C19 and the C19 bioweapon injections.