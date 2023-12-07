BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🔥 RFK Jr Slams Govt Agencies Captured by the Industries They are Supposed to Regulate
GalacticStorm
18 views • 12/07/2023

🔥 Robert F. Kennedy Jr Slams Government Agencies Captured by the Industries They are Supposed to Regulate

"NIH has stopped doing that kind of science and it's changed to do science that is corrupt, oftentimes that is used to promote the mercantile ambitions of the industries that it regulates. But mainly, it has become an incubator for pharmaceutical products. For example the Moderna vaccine is owned by NIH, and NIH gets to keep 50% of the royalties. They are making tens of billions from a product that they made us all take.


Not only that, but there are six individuals who work for NIH, who were top deputies of Anthony Fauci, who also have walk-in rights for the patents. So they are allowed to collect $150,000 a year from Moderna sales forever. Their children, their children's children. They're paying for their boats, their mortgages, their kids' education, their alimonies from what they get from Moderna."


@patrickbetdavid

@RobertKennedyJr


Full episode: https://youtu.be/yqxF3nJtShk

Keywords
town hallnewsrfk jrtrending newspatrick bet davidpbd podcast
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
