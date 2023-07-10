X22 REPORT Ep 3111b - Strategic Pre-Planned, Once Trump Is In The White House, The [DS] Reign Will Be Over

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3111b - July 9, 2023 (posted 12:45am)
Strategic Pre-Planned, Once Trump Is In The White House, The [DS] Reign Will Be Over
The [DS] is panicking because they cannot stop the evidence from coming out. Trump sends a message that once he is back in the office the reign of the [DS] will be over and we will be a free nation once again. This is a marker, the people, must decide if they want, they people need to take back the country. Once the people make the final decision Trump and the military will be ready to make their move.
