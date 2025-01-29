General Flynn | “A Pardon Should Not Mitigate Murder.” - Flynn + Why Did Ellison Say? "You Can Design a Vaccine for Every Individual Person. Make That mRNA Vaccine Robotically Using AI."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
General Flynn | “A Pardon Should Not Mitigate Murder.” - Flynn + Celebrating Early Trump 47 Wins + Why Did Ellison Say? "You Can Design a Vaccine for Every Individual Person. Make That mRNA Vaccine Robotically Using AI."
Celebrating 10 Early Wins for the Trump 47 Administration Including:
WIN #1 - Releasing the January 6ers
WIN #2 - Bringing Relief to the People of North Carolina
WIN #3 - Freeing the Prolifers That Were Arrested for Peacefully Protesting
WIN #4 - Pulling America Out of the World Health Organization
WIN #5 - Releasing the JFK, RFK & MLK Classified Documents
WIN #6 - President Trump Celebrated His 20th Anniversary
WIN #7 - Declaring Energy Emergency
WIN #8 - Declaring Border Emergency
WIN #9 - Declaring Federal Workers Must Return
WIN #10 - Energizing America & Championing America First
119 Biblical Prophecies Coming to Pass Simultaneously? | Was the Bible Written to Scare Us or Prepare Us? Is Christ Returning Soon?
