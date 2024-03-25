© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tom Fitton Judicial Watch | UNBELIEVABLE: Border Patrol is WELDING OPEN Our Border Walls
Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for all records about Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents welding open “flood gates” in the border wall in Arizona (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security (No. 1:24-cv-00742)).
READ https://www.judicialwatch.org/open-border-wall-flood-gates/