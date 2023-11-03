Meet 14-year old Ethiopian immigrant named America’s Top Young Scientist

"Heman Bekele...14-year-old...in Fairfax, Va...was born in Ethiopia. Heman Bekele is the winner of this year's 3M Young Scientist Challenge, in which middle-schoolers tackle real-world problems through science." https://www.npr.org/2023/10/27/1209131164/at-14-years-old-americas-top-young-scientist-dreams-of-curing-skin-cancer

"Heman Bekele...won the 2023 3M Young Scientist Challenge [one of America's most prestigious middle school science competitions] last week. Heman developed Melanoma Treating Soap, a compound-based bar of soap designed to treat skin cancer. ...The final product came out to a shockingly cheap $0.50 per bar of soap – a far more affordable and accessible treatment than traditional skin cancer treatments. ...Heman spent the last four months competing against nine other finalists, winning the competition at 3M global headquarters in St. Paul, Minn., on Oct. 9 and 10." https://www.nbc15.com/2023/10/19/14-year-old-named-americas-top-young-scientist-creating-soap-that-treats-skin-cancer/





Heman Bekele's soap is a topical treatment for surface level cancers like squamous cell carcinoma of the skin. Treating skin cancer costs on average $40,000. Whereas with Heman Bekele's invention; it will cost $8.50 just to get 10 bars of his cancer-removing soap.





"Deborah Isabelle, a product engineering specialist" said “He’s so far ahead of us. It was very exciting to work with him because he’s so passionate and so focused, but he’s also willing to accept suggestions". ( http://web.archive.org/web/20231025193838/https://afrotech.com/heman-bekele-named-americas-top-young-scientist