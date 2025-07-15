BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🔥 POWERFUL WEEK ON THE STREETS! 🔥
The Captain Mike Show
The Captain Mike Show
8 followers
0
2 months ago

This week’s evangelism was nothing short of miraculous! 10 people gave their lives to Jesus, and we witnessed the Holy Spirit moving mightily with multiple words of knowledge and encouragement being released. 🙌

Even two Mormons encountered the truth and got saved! God is drawing hearts in ways we can hardly imagine.

Don’t miss Captain Mike’s teaching message this week on “Not Missing the Day of God’s Visitation.” Sometimes people reject the message of Jesus even when it’s right in front of them—a wake-up call for the Church and for the world.

🗓 Join us Thursdays on Zoom, 6-7 PM as we pray, go deeper into the things of God, and intercede for our ministry.

🙏 Please pray for:
🚐 Continued support
🚎 A ministry van for our outreaches
🧭 More Voyagers to join the team

Remember, we’re a 501(c)(3) nonprofit—all donations are tax-deductible. Donation link in bio.

🔥 Want to join us on outreach? DM us here or email [email protected]. Let’s win souls together!

#VoyagersMinistries #Evangelism #Salvations #StreetMinistry #GodIsMoving #Gospel #JesusSaves #HolySpirit #Revival #Outreach #Missions

Keywords
evangelism outreachsan diego christianstemecula valley
