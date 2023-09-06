BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 265 - Blindness!
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
42 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 09/06/2023

I felt very strongly that i needed to provide in this video message an addendum to my last video No.264 titled, “Cain’s Counterfeit” explaining a bit more about the difference between the 2 Kingdoms and WHY most so called Christians are spiritually BLIND today. I’m continually astounded at how ignorant these Christian talking heads are about Biblical matters. I’m even more astounded at why these same people have been INJECTED and do not know WHAT they have done. Why they SEE a world that isn’t Biblical according to prophecy. Why they hold to a WORLD VIEW that is the opposite of the reality, we, who are being led by the Holy Spirit, see. There is only one explanation for this and that is they are devoid of the Holy Spirit who “Will lead us into all truth” as Jesus said and they do NOT have eyes to SEE nor ears to HEAR! They speak and act as if there are endless tomorrows and have no understanding of the past. Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God! darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost! darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html The Holy Spirit darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast” darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Twelve Pages - 311 Videos darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series facebook.com/william.boot.7 Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5 Rumble - Darkness Is Falling 2 Backup Channel BitChute - Darkness Is Falling Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3, Darkness Is Falling - pilled.net

Keywords
sciencebibleeducationreligionculturerevelationromejesuitvaticanshadowempiredarknessisfallingwilliammbootthejesuitmilitaryorderofrome
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy