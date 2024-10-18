"PREPARE FOR LEVEL 10" - MASSIVE CALIFORNIA EARTHQUAKE & MORE [CONTAINS STRONG LIVE PROPHECY]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This message contains strong live prophecy at the end and I was not able to finish the printed message I started with. The Lord is angry with you America, the Lord's patience is over with us. The seeds the nation sowed are coming down on her now full force and it will be a public judgement in the eyes of the whole world, the judgement of Mystery Babylon the Great. Hear the words of the Lord.
