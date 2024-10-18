"PREPARE FOR LEVEL 10" - MASSIVE CALIFORNIA EARTHQUAKE & MORE [CONTAINS STRONG LIVE PROPHECY]

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

This message contains strong live prophecy at the end and I was not able to finish the printed message I started with. The Lord is angry with you America, the Lord's patience is over with us. The seeds the nation sowed are coming down on her now full force and it will be a public judgement in the eyes of the whole world, the judgement of Mystery Babylon the Great. Hear the words of the Lord.





RELATED PROPHECIES:

PREPARE FOR LEVEL TEN", PT 1: https://youtube.com/watch?v=_1ejNl3hbA8

PREPARE FOR LEVEL TEN, PT 3: https://youtube.com/watch?v=P77CcBgqEuU

JUDGEMENTS OF THE LORD, NATURAL DISASTERS & SEXUAL IMMORALITY IN AMERICA:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=XN8CMo2j9V8

NATURAL DISASTERS, TRANS ARMY & THE ECONOMY:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=3h040FD1wTI

THE FLOODS ARE COMING, PT 2- FLORIDA, TEXAS:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=Q-ARi2sGwkQ

THE FLOODS ARE COMING, PT 1- JUDGEMENT FOR FALSE RELIGION & IDOLATRY:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=pkioiUdNnQg





