BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WELL 🤣🤣🤣 THAT ESCALATED QUICKLY❗ [TIME FOR DADDY SOROS AND SONNY BOY ALEX🔥 TO FEEL THE BURN]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
402 views • 2 weeks ago

il Donaldo Trumpo - WELL, THAT ESCALATED QUICKLY!!!🔥🤣🤣🤣


Source: https://x.com/PapiTrumpo/status/1960868958988349541


George Soros [a] (born György Schwartz; August 12, 1930) is a Hungarian-American [b] investor and philanthropist. As of May 2025, he has a net worth of US$7.2 billion, having donated more than $32 billion to the Open Society Foundations, of which $15 billion has already been distributed, representing 64% of his original fortune. In 2020, Forbes called Soros the "most generous giver" in terms of percentage of net worth.


Just remember VfB's view: PHILANTHROPY IS A COVER FOR CHILD TRAFFICKING 🔞

Keywords
alexander sorosgyorgy schwartzmulti pronged offensivephilanthropy is a cover for child traffickingai deepfake
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy