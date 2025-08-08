🚨 Horrors in Gaza: Children buried alive

“They pushed two kids into a mass grave with a bulldozer. Their cries were muffled by dirt as they were buried alive."

Dr. Mark Perlmutter, who witnessed Israel's atrocities in Gaza, recounts this harrowing account—now being pursued at the ICJ.

When the bodies were dug up, the children were found in their red and green shirts with hands tied behind their backs.

Adding: 🚨Houthis warn 64 Israeli-linked shipowners: come near the Red Sea and you’ll be targeted

The Yemeni militia has warned dozens of shipowners accused of violating their July warning against making port calls at Israeli ports that they will “bear full responsibility” if they violate “the naval blockade imposed on the usurping Israeli entity.”

🇾🇪The Houthis warned previously that any violating vessels would be “prohibited from transiting the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb Straight, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea,” and “be subject to targeting when they fall within reach.”

The militia says it’s been tracking ship movements in the region, naming nine vessels they say are charged with violating their embargo, among them ships belonging to shipping giants Maersk, MSC and Yang Ming.

📹The Houthis have been blockading areas of the Red and Arabian Seas near Yemen’s coasts to “Israeli-linked” vessels since late 2023, and firing drones and long-range ballistic missiles at Israel. Periodic US and Israeli attacks have failed to deter them. The group has vowed to continue its campaign until Israel stops its attack on Gaza.