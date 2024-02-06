Ukrainian POV: Total chaos ensues as soon as they open the door of their IFV, to begin the attack on Russian positions.

Date and location unknown. (sometimes that means the phone was found with a dead man)

Cynthia... Adding found a better description, here:

Video of an unsuccessful attempt to attack Russian positions near Avdeevka by two enemy platoons on a YPR-765 armored personnel carrier.

The lead vehicle, from whose airborne compartment the filming is being carried out, first came under fire and then hit a mine. The second armored personnel carrier, also almost being blown up, turned around and retreated, and the surviving troops from the first vehicle began to retreat on foot.