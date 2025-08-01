The Synagogue of Satanism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We must understand the meaning of the SOS. There is a Jewish Satanist Family ruling the earth. This has been going on for centuries. The Lord will establish Israel according to His Covenant.
Romans 11:15 For if the casting away of them be the reconciling of the world, what shall the receiving of them be, but life from the dead?