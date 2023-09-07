A Sense of Southern Italy (Part 2 of 2) - Le Castella

In order to give you a sense of southern Italy, we spent the next 3-days, of our 7-day excursion, down at the beach in Cropani Marina, visited one of the most spectacular panoramic views in Calabria at The Relais Ruggiero Bed & Breakfast and finished our trip at the 1,600 year-old world famous Le Castella.

The Relais Ruggiero Bed & Breakfast

www.relaisruggiero.it/en

Please visit our website https://www.overlanditaly.com/gear to save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars purchasing products you need or would enjoy for your overlanding vehicle.

