I'M ON 🏝🔞 THE LIST❗

POWERFUL PEOPLE AND EPSTEIN | 2-28-2025
https://coachdavelive.tv/w/88ahSuqyfTz8o5rw4DEih4
Show #2356
Show Notes:
Communion Verses:
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Hebrews 10%3A8-21&version=KJV
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1 Cor. 11%3A23-26&version=KJV
Jim Breuer on Epstein list: https://x.com/TRUMP_ARMY_/status/1895175923181433121
Hebrews 12:26 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=hebrews 12%3A26&version=KJV
Pizzagate: https://apnews.com/article/fact-check-pizzagate-conspiracy-elon-musk-abc-657657139374
Obama Birth Certificate fact check: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2025/02/26/video-obamas-birth-certificate-fact-check/80301609007/
Top 21 Conspiracies: https://www.livescience.com/11375-top-ten-conspiracy-theories.html
Epstein was FBI source: https://x.com/MarioNawfal/status/1895251272741298486
Comey should be held accountable: https://worldnews.whatfinger.com/2025/02/28/this-scumbag-must-be-brought-to-justice-comey-of-course/
Piers Morgan on Epstein: https://x.com/liz_churchill10/status/1895179083027488910
Saving God's Children: https://savinggodschildren.com/
Flight Logs: https://www.newsweek.com/jeffrey-epstein-flight-logs-full-list-names-2037216
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
