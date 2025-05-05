BGMCTV P188 Parash 29 Acharei Mot (After the Death) Vayikra/Leviticus 16:1 to 18:30

Synopsis – The Lord instructs Moshe regarding the observance of the holy day Yom Kippur, the rules governing forgiveness of sins/cleanliness/holiness, the role of the priests and of the high priest. Eating of blood is forbidden. Specific rules regarding relations among neighbors and family members are reviewed.

Theme & Message – The focus of this lesson is that the Lord has very direct and specific definitions of sin, holiness, life and death. There is no room for discussion, or compromise. The details of the punishment for sin and not following the Lord’s commandments are clearly given. The Lord makes himself very clear that sin and death mean the same thing to Him. God’s economy is clearly explained that life and atonement can only be achieved through blood.









