Mr. Miles Guo is really giving a lot of life saving exclusive intelligence to the American people and to America as a nation. The US should protect Mr. Miles Guo against the CCP’s lawfare
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
0
2 views • 04/06/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2diy8kd353

04/03/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang Nicole in her interview with The Kevin Alan Show: Mr. Miles Guo is really giving a lot of life saving exclusive intelligence to the American people and to America as a nation. The US should protect Mr. Miles Guo against the CCP’s lawfare. What we are hoping is that the congressional leaders and this new Congress take actions to protect Mr. Miles Guo. Charges that are pressed against Miles Guo by SEC and DOJ are 100% lies, 100% false.


04/03/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 妮可参加凯文·阿兰秀节目：郭文贵先生确实为美国人民和美国这个国家提供了很多拯救生命的独家情报。美国应该保护郭文贵先生免受中共法律超限战的困扰。我们希望美国国会领导人，这届新的国会能够采取行动保护郭文贵先生。美国证券交易委员会和司法部对郭文贵先生所有的指控都是百分之百的谎言和谬误。



