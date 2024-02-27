France to IMPRISON You if you Dare Question MRNA "Vaccine" -- Congrats Piggy Pfizer Shareholders!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
French just passed a draconian, Orwellian law, that would imprison someone who dares to question mRNA technology or the vaccine to three years in prison, and a €45,000 fine. How is this being passed, what are the incentives, and will day, with a beach head stake in the heart of our freedoms, continue to push their power, and usher in a fascistic governmental structure with complete authority over our lives?
#MRNA #france #fascism