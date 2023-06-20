TAKING DOWN THE GETTY, DEATH BLOW - Sex Slaves - Underground City - Santa Monica Steven D Kelley,

TCR#590 STEVEN D KELLEY #67 OCT-19-2017 - #OCCUPYTHEGETTY

This show is special, you will have a rare glimpse of the man behind the microphone. If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, here is some bio information. He is an ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer. Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. He can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 PST. Steven has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a huge base following of a million listeners to his channel, which the station had never had before. After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio, then in 2016, Steven created Truth Cat Radio, where he is LIVE on Thursday nights on The Steven D Kelley show. His current weekly shows can be listened to on YouTube at the Steven D Kelley, channel. In the past Steven has also given seminars, lectures and has presented commentaries on Press TV and RT, as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist.

