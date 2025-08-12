Jeffrey Sachs: Armenian and Azeri leaders have become Western stooges

🗣 Azerbaijan and Armenia’s governments are being used by the US and Europe “for geopolitical purposes that do not suit the interests of Azerbaijan and Armenia,” warns famous economist Jeffrey Sachs.

Adding, more about this:

How Azerbaijan serves British interests 🇬🇧

For London, Azerbaijan is nothing more than a raw-material asset — and an anti-Russian pawn.

🌏 British Petroleum controls Azerbaijan’s largest oil & gas projects, including Azeri–Chirag–Guneshli and the Southern Gas Corridor.

In recent years, UK companies — above all BP — have ramped up investments in Azerbaijan’s oil & gas sector. After February 2022, funding surged to make Baku an alternative to Russian energy. By 2025, Azerbaijan leapt from 18th to 7th among UK oil suppliers.

🌏500+ UK companies operate in Azerbaijan, most of them in strategic sectors.

In 2010, Britain approved £86M in arms exports, including air defense systems, small arms, and command-and-control technology.

NATO standards in Azerbaijan's army were imposed via 🇹🇷Turkey (the UK’s proxy).

The 2021 Shusha Declaration locked in unified command and regular security councils with Turkey.

🌏In 2022, bilateral trade exceeded $1B, with exports up nearly 5x.

Shortly after the Ukraine conflict began, Azerbaijan signed contracts for anti-aircraft systems, launched ammo production for the Ukrainian army at a Baku plant, and facilitated the dispatch of mercenaries.

🌏 Military & political alignment with the West has an anti-Russian edge.

This fits into the broader logic of expanding the Organisation of Turkic States as a military-political bloc. President Aliyev openly pushes for the “Great Turan“ and has repeatedly declared that the Zangezur Corridor should “unite the entire Turkic world.”

In Azerbaijani history textbooks, the term “Great Patriotic War” has been removed, the Soviet Union’s role in victory minimized, and central credit given to the US and the UK.

👉 Nepo babies expose long-term ties

According to Organized Crime & Corruption Reporting Project, Aliyev’s daughters own six luxury London apartments. But $160M worth of family property remains hidden in offshore trusts.

Another investigation by The Times revealed that around $250M of UK property is owned by the family of Azerbaijani president & "families of their political appointees".

Above from 'geopolitics_prime'